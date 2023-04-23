Local Cambridge pilot program aims to stop towing cars for street cleaning Instead of towing, city officials will raise the price of tickets from $30 to $50 for motorists who don’t move their cars for street cleaning.

Cambridge launched a new pilot program this month aimed at lessening the financial burden on motorists who don’t move their cars on street-cleaning days.

Instead of towing vehicles that remain on city roadways during street cleaning, Cambridge will issue $50 tickets — up from $30, according to a report by NECN.

The one-year pilot program, which began on April 3, is meant to evaluate the effectiveness of the Cambridge Department of Public Works’ (DPW) street-cleaning operations while also reducing the impact of towing on residents.

Cambridge City Councilor Burhan Azeem told NECN that officials found the previous policy to be “a little bit harsh” due to the expense of towing and the related burden it puts on residents.

Advertisement:

“It would take a lot of time. You would have to pay the fine and also go pick up your car and everything like that. We do try to give ample warnings and things like that, but it definitely was a punitive measure,” Azeem told the news outlet.

Cambridge residents and visitors are still urged to move their cars accordingly, however, if they don’t, the city won’t tow the parked vehicles. But the presence of vehicles makes it more difficult for DPW workers to clear debris from under cars.

The monthly street cleanings, which run through December, help collect leaves from city sidewalks and curbs. DPW officials said the yard waste collection helps to prevent street flooding, reduce stormwater pollution impacts and reduce the impact on the climate.

“The city’s street sweeping program dates back to 1885 when annual cleaning was performed manually,” DPW Deputy Commissioner John Nardone said in a press release. “Cambridge takes pride in our high-quality street cleaning aimed at improving the water quality of stormwater that is discharged to the Charles River and Alewife Brook. By sweeping up sand and other debris, catch basins are kept clean and able to function properly.”

Advertisement:

The city has towed an average of 7,890 vehicles each year due to street-cleaning violations, according to NECN, which cited city data going back to 2015, but excluding 2019 and 2020. The towing charge was $100 plus a $40 daily fee for cars not claimed by midnight. The pilot program will likely impact local towing businesses, which are expected to lose thousands of tow jobs a year with the new policy.

If the pilot program succeeds, the city may put it in effect permanently. Cambridge officials are asking residents to complete a survey to provide feedback on the program.

Cambridge residents can view the street-cleaning schedule and sign up for email or text reminders at CambridgeMA.Gov/StreetCleaning.