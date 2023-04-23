Local Single-car crash in Lakeville sends 4 to the hospital One person was trapped in the car as a result of the crash. A single-car crash with a tree in Lakeville sent four people to hospitals Saturday night. Lakeville Fire Department

A single-car crash into trees in Lakeville trapped one person in the car and sent four people to the hospital Saturday night.

The crash happened on Pierce Avenue a little before 10:45 p.m., the Lakeville Fire Department said in a news release. When firefighters arrived, they found that the car had left the roadway and collided with several trees.

Three of the four people in the car had already gotten out of the car by the time firefighters arrived, but the fourth had to be extricated by firefighters, the release said.

All four were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.