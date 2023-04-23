Single-car crash in Lakeville sends 4 to the hospital

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A single-car crash into trees in Lakeville trapped one person in the car and sent four people to the hospital Saturday night.
The crash happened on Pierce Avenue a little before 10:45 p.m., the Lakeville Fire Department said in a news release. When firefighters arrived, they found that the car had left the roadway and collided with several trees.
Three of the four people in the car had already gotten out of the car by the time firefighters arrived, but the fourth had to be extricated by firefighters, the release said.
All four were taken to hospitals with non-life-threatening injuries.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.