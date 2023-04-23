Local Man charged in fatal Hingham Apple Store crash to appear in court Monday Bradley Rein, 53, of Hingham is facing an array of charges in relation to the crash, including murder. Bradley Rein was charged in connection with a deadly crash at an Apple Store in Hingham. John Tlumacki/Boston Globe

The man who allegedly crashed an SUV into a Hingham Apple store last year, killing one, is set to appear in court Monday.

Bradley Rein, 53, of Hingham is facing an array of charges in relation to the crash, including murder. He is scheduled to appear Plymouth County Superior Court in Brockton for an arraignment, The Boston Globe reported.

Kevin Bradley, 65, of New Jersey died in the crash. At least 20 people were injured.

Rein was indicted last month. He faces faces one count of second-degree murder and one count of motor vehicle homicide by reckless operation. Rein has also been charged with 18 counts of aggravated assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and four counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon.

On Nov. 21 at about 10:45 a.m., Rein’s black Toyota 4Runner accelerated outside the Derby Street Shops complex, crashing into the Apple Store’s glass façade. Prosecutors have said that the vehicle traveled at a “consistent high rate of speed” before puncturing a hole in the store.

Bradley, who was doing construction work at the store, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Rein voluntarily went with police and consented to a recorded interview with investigators following the crash, prosecutors have said. He reportedly told investigators that he was looking for a store to replace a lens for his eye glasses when his foot became stuck on the accelerator.