Local Police identify man found dead in Newton park A 43-year-old man was found dead in Forte Park in Newton.

Police have identified a man who was found dead near the Charles River in Newton on Saturday night.

Mynor Vasquez-Vega, 43, was found by two people walking along the river in Forte Park, The Boston Globe reported.

Massachusetts State Police did not respond to a request for information Sunday night.

Vasquez-Vega’s body was found at about 8 p.m., according to the Globe. He was reportedly a member of the local homeless community.

An autopsy will be conducted, and the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner has taken custody of the body.

Police are continuing to investigate. No information has been released regarding how Vasquez-Vega died.