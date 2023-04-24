Local 53-year-old man struck and killed crossing street in Dorchester Torrance Hodges of Dorchester died Sunday night.

Police are investigating after a 53-year-old Boston man was struck and killed Sunday night in Dorchester while crossing the street.

Torrance Hodges, a resident of Dorchester, was crossing Gallivan Boulevard near Dorchester Avenue when he was hit by a van around 9:35 p.m., according to state police. The initial investigation indicates that the van, driven by a 52-year-old Dorchester man, was traveling southbound on Gallivan and had crossed through the intersection with Dorchester Avenue on a green light when it struck Hodges.

Hodges was taken by Boston EMS to Boston Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to police.

The van driver was taken to nearby Carney Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.

“The ongoing investigation will determine whether criminal charges are warranted,” police said in a statement.

The crash scene was cleared just before 1 a.m. Monday.