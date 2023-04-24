53-year-old man struck and killed crossing street in Dorchester

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Police are investigating after a 53-year-old Boston man was struck and killed Sunday night in Dorchester while crossing the street.
Torrance Hodges, a resident of Dorchester, was crossing Gallivan Boulevard near Dorchester Avenue when he was hit by a van around 9:35 p.m., according to state police. The initial investigation indicates that the van, driven by a 52-year-old Dorchester man, was traveling southbound on Gallivan and had crossed through the intersection with Dorchester Avenue on a green light when it struck Hodges.
Hodges was taken by Boston EMS to Boston Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
The van driver was taken to nearby Carney Hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening.
“The ongoing investigation will determine whether criminal charges are warranted,” police said in a statement.
The crash scene was cleared just before 1 a.m. Monday.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.