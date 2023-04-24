Local Report: Multiple top MBTA managers live hundreds of miles from transit system Some of the agency’s senior managers have their primary residences in places as far as Florida, California, and Illinois. An MBTA Red Line train. Craig F. Walker/The Boston Globe, File

Multiple senior managers at the MBTA live hundreds, if not thousands, of miles away from the beleaguered transit system, the Boston Globe reports.

Nine top leaders have a primary residence more than 100 miles from the nearest MBTA station, seven of them in other states including California, Florida, and Illinois, according to the newspaper. Three senior managers, who own homes in Florida, New York, and New Jersey, were reportedly told recently they need to start showing up at MBTA offices at least three times a week.

Two of the leaders of the T’s safety department, Ronald Ester Jr. and his deputy, Dennis Lytton, have primary residences in Chicago and California. Ester also has a home in Hanover, Massachusetts, according to the Globe, but is registered to vote in Chicago where his wife lives and works.

The transit agency has been called out by the Federal Transit Administration for major safety issues over the last year, facing renewed criticism and scrutiny after several incidents including a man dragged to death by a Red Line train and a fire on an Orange Line train.

The MBTA’s new general manager Phillip Eng told the Globe he plans to review the T’s pandemic-era telework policy.

“We’re in a business of 24/7 operations,” Eng said. “There is an importance about face-to-face discussions, meetings not only internally, but for our staff to see that we’re present as well with third parties doing work and the vendors and the manufacturers that we rely on.”

Read the full report at the Globe.