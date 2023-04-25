14-year-old Wareham boy dies of injuries after being hit by SUV while riding bike

Newsletter Signup
A 14-year-old boy from Wareham died of his injuries Monday, almost a week after he was hit by an SUV while riding his bike in Wareham.
Tobey Alford was hit by an SUV a little before 8:15 p.m. on April 18 at the intersection of Sandwich and Narrows Roads, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office said in a news release Tuesday.
Tobey suffered a head injury as a result of the crash and was taken to Tobey Hospital for treatment, the release said. He was later flown to Boston Children’s Hospital where he died Monday.
Tobey was hit by a Chevrolet Blazer, the release said. The woman who was driving the SUV at the time of the crash was cooperative with police and is not being identified.
State Police and Wareham police are still investigating the incident. It is unclear if the driver will face charges.
A GoFundMe has been set up to help Tobey’s family.
Tobey’s death comes just a little over a week since a 15-year-old Middleton girl died of her injuries after being hit by a car in a driveway.
