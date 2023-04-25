Local 14-year-old Wareham boy dies of injuries after being hit by SUV while riding bike Tobey Alford, 14, died almost a week after he was hit by an SUV and suffered a head injury.

A 14-year-old boy from Wareham died of his injuries Monday, almost a week after he was hit by an SUV while riding his bike in Wareham.

Tobey Alford was hit by an SUV a little before 8:15 p.m. on April 18 at the intersection of Sandwich and Narrows Roads, the Plymouth County District Attorney’s office said in a news release Tuesday.

Tobey suffered a head injury as a result of the crash and was taken to Tobey Hospital for treatment, the release said. He was later flown to Boston Children’s Hospital where he died Monday.

"No parent should have to bury their child," a #GoFundMe for Tobey Alford reads. The the 14-year-old died a week after he was hit by a car while riding his bike in #Wareham last week, @PlymouthCtyDAO reports 💔 #DailyVoice https://t.co/PTA9Q2XFKP pic.twitter.com/JUpVfVpmM8 — David Cifarelli (@DavidCifarelli) April 25, 2023

Tobey was hit by a Chevrolet Blazer, the release said. The woman who was driving the SUV at the time of the crash was cooperative with police and is not being identified.

Advertisement:

State Police and Wareham police are still investigating the incident. It is unclear if the driver will face charges.

A GoFundMe has been set up to help Tobey’s family.

Tobey’s death comes just a little over a week since a 15-year-old Middleton girl died of her injuries after being hit by a car in a driveway.