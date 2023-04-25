Local Vandalism marks possible escalation of tennis vs. pickleball tensions in Needham Needham police found “four (pickleball) nets cut diagonally and destroyed" Monday morning.

Needham is experiencing some tennis tension. An act of vandalism at the town’s courts comes amid a series of disputes between tennis and pickleball enthusiasts — but neither players nor police know if there’s a connection between the two.

The Needham Police Department responded to Mills Field Courts on Hampton Avenue Monday morning, finding “four (pickleball) nets cut diagonally and destroyed,” authorities told Boston.com. Police said they did not observe any other related acts in the area and are currently investigating a motive.

Needham Police and Needham Schools are looking into separate vandalism incidents involving neighbors’ pickleball nets. Tensions on the shared town tennis courts are boiling over – 3 incidents in 2 days. #wbz @ 11 pic.twitter.com/lW0l83B4VO — Juli McDonald (@julimcdonald) April 25, 2023

“We don’t have enough information to determine if this was a random act of vandalism or a targeted event,” Needham Police Deputy Chief Chris Baker told Boston.com.

Several pickleball players told WBZ-TV that a verbal altercation with tennis players about sharing the courts took place over the weekend. Players also reported nets were tossed out of the courts during a high school girls’ tennis match Monday afternoon.

The superintendent of Needham schools is investigating the latter incident, telling WBZ that the office is looking into “unacceptable adult behavior.”

The conflict comes as pickleball experiences a boom of popularity in Needham — and nationwide. One Facebook group, with a mission of “meeting new people, building community and growing the game in Needham,” has gained close to 1,100 members in the past year.