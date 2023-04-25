Vandalism marks possible escalation of tennis vs. pickleball tensions in Needham

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Needham is experiencing some tennis tension. An act of vandalism at the town’s courts comes amid a series of disputes between tennis and pickleball enthusiasts — but neither players nor police know if there’s a connection between the two.
The Needham Police Department responded to Mills Field Courts on Hampton Avenue Monday morning, finding “four (pickleball) nets cut diagonally and destroyed,” authorities told Boston.com. Police said they did not observe any other related acts in the area and are currently investigating a motive.
“We don’t have enough information to determine if this was a random act of vandalism or a targeted event,” Needham Police Deputy Chief Chris Baker told Boston.com.
Several pickleball players told WBZ-TV that a verbal altercation with tennis players about sharing the courts took place over the weekend. Players also reported nets were tossed out of the courts during a high school girls’ tennis match Monday afternoon.
The superintendent of Needham schools is investigating the latter incident, telling WBZ that the office is looking into “unacceptable adult behavior.”
The conflict comes as pickleball experiences a boom of popularity in Needham — and nationwide. One Facebook group, with a mission of “meeting new people, building community and growing the game in Needham,” has gained close to 1,100 members in the past year.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.