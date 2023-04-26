Local 2 young men killed in Hyde Park shootings identified Police said the initial investigation indicates the two deaths are related.

Boston police released the names Tuesday of the two young men killed over the weekend in shootings that investigators say are likely connected.

Hyde Park shootings: Two fatal Hyde Park shootings likely connected, police say

Joshua Marshall, 21, of Stoughton, and Reneil Miller, 23, of Hyde Park, both died Saturday night from gunshot wounds, according to police.

Officers first responded around 9:37 p.m. Saturday to the area of 36 Dedham St. in Hyde Park to the report of a person shot, according to police. They found Marshall suffering from an apparent gunshot wound inside a vehicle. He died at the scene.

While on Dedham Street, officers were notified that another gunshot wound victim, later identified as Miller, walked into Milton Hospital, where he later died. The hospital is about a 12-minute drive from the scene of the Hyde Park shooting.

Advertisement:

Boston police said the two shooting deaths are likely related and the investigation into the circumstances surrounding the shooting on Dedham Street is ongoing.

Anyone with information is being “strongly urged” to contact the department’s homicide detectives at 617-343-4470. Information can also be provided anonymously through the CrimeStoppers Tip Line at 1-800-494-TIPS or by texting the word ‘TIP’ to CRIME (27463).