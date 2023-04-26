Local Boston Public Schools bus driver allegedly punched in stomach by student’s mother Boston police are investigating. David L. Ryan / The Boston Globe, File

A Boston Public Schools bus driver was taken to the hospital Tuesday afternoon after he was allegedly punched in the stomach by a student’s mother.

Boston police said officers responded to the alleged assault at Kenilworth and Dudley streets in Roxbury around 2:32 p.m. At the scene, the bus driver told officers that the mother, who has been identified by police, punched him in the stomach and pulled a knife on him while children were on the bus.

The mother also allegedly shattered the rear-view mirror on the bus. She was no longer at the scene when officers arrived.

The driver told officers he was experiencing pain in his abdomen, and he was taken to a local hospital for evaluation, according to police.

The mother allegedly involved in the assault is a parent at Trotter Elementary School, according to a letter written to families by Principal Sarita Thomas about the altercation.

“School staff were immediately notified, along with the Boston Public Schools Department of Transportation,” Thomas wrote. “Boston Police, a BPS Transportation Road Safety Supervisor, and emergency personnel were also notified and responded to the bus to provide assistance. Families of the students onboard the bus at the time were immediately notified and picked up their students from the bus. Boston Police will investigate this incident, and disciplinary action from law enforcement is also possible.”

Boston police said Wednesday that the incident remains under investigation.