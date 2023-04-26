Here’s how the Archdiocese of Boston wants Catholics to respond to this weekend’s SatanCon

Newsletter Signup
As members of the Satanic Temple flock to Boston for the second-annual SatanCon, the Archdiocese of Boston is advising Catholics toward prayer, not protest.
The Satanic Temple has called the April 28 to 30 event the “largest Satanic gathering in history,” with an agenda including educational lectures, vendors, and other entertainment and festivities. Citing concerns regarding the convention from people across the city, the Archdiocese in a letter provided prayers and prayer sites for worried Catholics across the city.
“We ask Catholics not to organize or encourage others to go to the event to protest,” the Archdiocese wrote in a letter. “It will only make it more prominent and give the organizers the attention they seek.”
“Rather than protesting in person, we hope to storm the Heavens with prayer from our shrines, monasteries, and parishes,” the Archdiocese added.
The notice also provided a list of reminders for concerned residents:
