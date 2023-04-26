Local Here’s how the Archdiocese of Boston wants Catholics to respond to this weekend’s SatanCon "We ask Catholics not to organize or encourage others to go to the event to protest. It will only make it more prominent and give the organizers the attention they seek." In this Oct. 29, 2015, photo, a Satanic Temple of Seattle member who gave her name as Dice wears horns as members gathered outside a football game in Bremerton, Washington. Meegan M. Reid / Kitsap Sun via AP, File

As members of the Satanic Temple flock to Boston for the second-annual SatanCon, the Archdiocese of Boston is advising Catholics toward prayer, not protest.

The Satanic Temple has called the April 28 to 30 event the “largest Satanic gathering in history,” with an agenda including educational lectures, vendors, and other entertainment and festivities. Citing concerns regarding the convention from people across the city, the Archdiocese in a letter provided prayers and prayer sites for worried Catholics across the city.

“We ask Catholics not to organize or encourage others to go to the event to protest,” the Archdiocese wrote in a letter. “It will only make it more prominent and give the organizers the attention they seek.”

“Rather than protesting in person, we hope to storm the Heavens with prayer from our shrines, monasteries, and parishes,” the Archdiocese added.

The notice also provided a list of reminders for concerned residents:

Our response must be balanced and focused on prayer.

We will gather in adoration and prayer.

With this intention, many of our parishes will be open during the three days for prayer, adoration, and Masses.

