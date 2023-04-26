Local Holden fire truck gets stuck in sink hole The truck was responding to a gas leak.

A Holden fire truck attending to a gas leak on Main Street Tuesday wound up getting stuck in a sink hole, according to a Facebook post from the department.

The gas leak was caused when a Massachusetts Department of Transportation contractor hit a natural gas main outside of 1603 Main St. around 12:30 p.m., officials said. Eversource, which was on the scene, was able to temporarily patch the leak.

In the meantime, about 300 feet away, one of the first responding vehicles got stuck in a sink hole, the department said. The fire truck had been parked on a prior trench that gave way, and Leominster company Ricky’s Towing and Recovery came to the rescue to get the truck out. Photos from the scene posted by 7News show the truck’s driver’s-side front tire in the hole.

No one was injured during the incidents, and the fire truck had minor damage. There were also no elevated gas levels in surrounding structures, the department said.