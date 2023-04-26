Local Juvenile pedestrian struck by car that then crashed into Lexington car wash The pedestrian is currently in stable condition at Boston Children’s Hospital, according to police.

Lexington police are investigating after a car crashed into a juvenile pedestrian and a car wash on Tuesday evening.

Police said the crash occurred around 6:19 p.m. when a car traveling down the hill on Hibbert Street failed to stop at the intersection with Massachusetts Avenue, striking a juvenile pedestrian on the sidewalk. The car then continued forward, hitting and coming to rest against the car wash at 31 Massachusetts Ave.

The pedestrian was taken to Boston Children’s hospital with injuries that were not life-threatening and where they remain in stable condition, according to police.

Police said the driver of the car, a resident of Burlington, was taken to Lahey Clinic with minor injuries.

Advertisement:

The crash remains under investigation.