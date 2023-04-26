Local First responders worked for over an hour to free passenger trapped in car after Topsfield crash The driver and passenger are both expected to survive the injuries incurred in the East Street accident. The car after the crash. Courtesy of Topsfield Fire Department

First responders at the scene. – Courtesy of Topsfield Fire Department

A person was saved by the Jaws of Life after being trapped in a car for more than an hour Tuesday, according to the Topsfield Fire Department. Both the driver and the passenger were expected to survive, although the passenger was said to have “significant” leg injuries.

The crash that caused the entrapment happened around 3:30 p.m. Tuesday on East Street, and police say the car appeared to have hit a large tree. When first responders arrived, they found one person outside the vehicle and another trapped inside.

More help was enlisted from local departments, and the Jaws of Life were requested from Rowley Fire Department. The Jaws of Life are a hydraulic tool designed to help extricate people from small spaces, like cars.

Freeing the passenger from the vehicle took over an hour, TFD reports, and the victim sustained “significant” leg injuries. The passenger was sent to Beth Israel Hospital via Boston Med Flight, and the driver was sent to Beverly Hospital.

“The members of the Topsfield Fire Department offer our thoughts for the victims of the collision in hopes for a full, quick recovery,” TFD wrote in its release.

Nearby departments also assisted. TFD is investigating the incident.