Local 2 explosions under investigation in Weare, N.H. State and federal authorities responded to the incidents, according to police.

Authorities are investigating two explosions that occurred in Weare, New Hampshire, just over 12 hours apart.

The investigation is focused on two separate explosions, according to Weare police. The first was reported Wednesday around 6:10 p.m. near 362 Dustin Tavern Road. The second took place Thursday around 6:50 a.m. near 16 Sugar Hill Road and resulted in a passerby sustaining minor injuries, according to police.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms and Explosives has responded to the scenes and is investigating with assistance from state and local police.

“The two devices are being compared to determine whether the incidents are related,” Weare police said.

State police said there was “no known ongoing threat” to the public but warned there could be local traffic impacts as a result of the investigation.

Weare police referred all questions to ATF. The department asked that anyone with surveillance or dash cam video capturing Sugar Hill Road or Dustin Tavern Road check their footage for the times of the explosions.

Additional information about the explosions was not immediately available from ATF.