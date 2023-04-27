Local First responders use Jaws of Life, medflight 2 from rollover crash on I-95 in Byfield Police said the injuries to the two victims were "serious but not believed to be life-threatening at this time." Medflights and other first responders help victims at the scene of a rollover crash on I-95 North in Byfield, Massachusetts. Massachusetts State Police/Twitter

Two Boston MedFlight helicopters airlifted a pair of victims with serious injuries off of I-95 North in Byfield following a rollover crash Thursday morning.

Emergency crews responded to the scene around 6 a.m. with Newbury fire officials using the Jaws of Life to get the victims out of the car, which had crashed into the median, according to Massachusetts State Police.

All of the northbound lanes were temporarily closed.

Troopers & other responders working rollover crash into median with serious injuries/entrapment, Rt95 NB Newbury. @NewburyFireDept used Jaws of Life. 2 @bostonmedflight helos responded for victim transports. All NB lanes were closed, 2 of 4 lanes remain closed. Will update. pic.twitter.com/omSpQ6fRAg — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 27, 2023

Byfield and MVA’s serious injuries, route 95 northbound before Central pic.twitter.com/Tmkay2mjoe — ActionPage (@ActionPage1) April 27, 2023

By 7 a.m., all of the northbound lanes were reopened. The far left southbound lane was temporarily closed so that officials could remove the crashed vehicle, but all lanes were back open by 7:50 a.m.

Advertisement:

Police said the injuries to the two victims were “serious but not believed to be life-threatening at this time.”

UPDATE 2–Injuries to victims serious but not believed life-threatening at this time. All lanes now open both sides. #MATraffic https://t.co/eFJWpWaQ7n — Mass State Police (@MassStatePolice) April 27, 2023