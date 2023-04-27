First responders use Jaws of Life, medflight 2 from rollover crash on I-95 in Byfield

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Two Boston MedFlight helicopters airlifted a pair of victims with serious injuries off of I-95 North in Byfield following a rollover crash Thursday morning.
Emergency crews responded to the scene around 6 a.m. with Newbury fire officials using the Jaws of Life to get the victims out of the car, which had crashed into the median, according to Massachusetts State Police.
All of the northbound lanes were temporarily closed.
By 7 a.m., all of the northbound lanes were reopened. The far left southbound lane was temporarily closed so that officials could remove the crashed vehicle, but all lanes were back open by 7:50 a.m.
Police said the injuries to the two victims were “serious but not believed to be life-threatening at this time.”
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.