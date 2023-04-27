Local Mass. middle school evacuated after student sprayed mace near library Seven students and staff members were taken to the hospital as a precautionary measure, according to school officials.

A Milford middle school was evacuated Wednesday afternoon after a student sprayed mace near the library.

School officials said the evacuation was ordered as a precaution because when the incident occurred, it was not clear what the substance was that had been sprayed. The fire department cleared the building, and all activities at the school, Stacey Middle School, were canceled for the afternoon. Students were not allowed back in the building.

Milford Superintendent Kevin McIntyre said in a statement that seven students and staff members who were in lobby area near the library where the mace was sprayed were brought to the hospital as a precaution to be evaluated.

“I appreciate your patience and I understand the fear, unease, and upset these situations can cause,” McIntyre wrote.

According to WCVB, a seventh grade boy sprayed the pepper spray and the school has said the student will face consequences from the incident, pending an investigation.