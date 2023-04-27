Local The Sinclair’s liquor license suspended one day for allegedly not helping patron who claimed to be drugged A patron claimed that she was drugged at The Sinclair last year, but staff did not adequately help, Cambridge officials said. The Sinclair in Cambridge. Aram Boghosian/The Boston Globe

The Sinclair, a live music venue in Cambridge, is set to face a one-day suspension of its liquor license for allegedly failing to provide adequate help to a patron that believed they were drugged.

The Cambridge License Commission voted unanimously Tuesday to issue the suspension after hearing testimony from those involved last month.

The patron, Ilana Katz, testified that on Sept. 30 of last year she became ill, felt very drunk, and collapsed after consuming an alcoholic drink at the venue. Katz testified that she was sick in a bathroom for an hour, and later was “screaming and could not walk downstairs,” according to the Commission’s agenda minutes.

Advertisement:

Katz said that she informed Sinclair staff that she believed she had been drugged, but that staff never offered any medical assistance. Katz told the Commission that the venue had no regard for her well-being, and that it was clear she was in distress.

Tim Xayyaraj, The Sinclair’s head of security, was on duty at the time. It was clear to him that Katz was in distress, Xayyaraj testified, and so he took her to a quiet area near an exit.

Xayyaraj testified that he offered medical assistance but Katz denied it. Katz was standing and speaking, although clearly distressed, he said. She did not appear overly drunk, and was not slurring her words, but said she did not feel normal and was “yelling quite a bit.” Katz said she would be leaving with some friends, and Xayyaraj testified that he suggested she go to a hospital.

Xayyaraj told the Commission that one of Katz’s friends said that they had never seen anyone take “this many shots before.” Katz denied taking shots.

Chairperson Nicole Murati Ferrer said that, based on the testimony, it was clear Katz needed aid regardless of whether or not she had actually been drugged.

Advertisement:

“Even if they did not believe the person was drugged it was clear that they needed medical assistance for overconsumption or overservice of alcohol,” Ferrer said during this week’s meeting.

Xayyaraj testified that he did not call the police and that there were no policies in place regarding this type of situation.

Joshua Bhatti, who oversees staff training at The Sinclair, testified that the policy was to call the police or an ambulance in a situation like this, and that that policy was not followed in this case.

The Sinclair did not immediately respond to a request for comment Thursday evening.

“It is unconscionable that after so many notifications, what is out there, what is known, the meeting and visit from the City, the employees on the floor were not trained on how to handle this matter,” Ferrer said during the meeting.