Local South Hadley car crash kills 21-year-old man, seriously injures another The 19-year-old driver was hospitalized with serious injuries.

A single-car crash in South Hadley killed a 21-year-old passenger Thursday morning and seriously injured the 19-year-old driver.

The crash happened around 7 a.m. when the car crossed over the center line and into a tree, the Northwestern District Attorney’s Office said in a news release. The crash happened on River Lodge Road, State Police said in an email.

First-responders took the driver, a 19-year-old man, to Baystate Medical Center to be treated for serious injuries, the release said. The passenger, a 21-year-old man, was pronounced dead at the scene.

MassLive reported that a bystander pulled the driver from the car, but that the passenger had to be extricated from the car by South Hadley firefighters.

It is unclear what caused the crash or what condition the driver is in at this time. Police have not identified either man.

South Hadley and State Police are still investigating the crash.