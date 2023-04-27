Local State exploring free and discounted MBTA fares during Sumner Tunnel closure The Sumner Tunnel, which is currently closed most weekends, will be fully shut down from July 5 through Aug. 31. The entrance to the Sumner Tunnel in East Boston. Carlin Stiehl/The Boston Globe

Massachusetts transportation officials are strategizing ways to help mitigate the inevitable headaches that will be caused by the Sumner Tunnel closure this summer. This reportedly includes consideration of free and reduced MBTA fares for certain riders.

The Sumner Tunnel, which is used to drive from East Boston and Logan Airport to the downtown area, is currently undergoing a complete restoration. It will continue to be closed most weekends through June, but will close seven days a week from July 5 through Aug. 31.

The popular roadway was initially set to be fully closed from May through the summer, but officials announced earlier this year that that plan would be changing. Instead, this year’s closure was shortened to only include the mid-summer months where traffic is lightest.

Closures will resume on weekends in the fall and winter. The tunnel will fully close again next summer, from July to August 2024.

Highway Administrator Jonathan Gulliver, in a presentation to the Department of Transportation board Thursday, went over some possibilities for helping people navigate the full closures, State House News Service reported. One idea was to offer free MBTA monthly passes to riders registered in the East Boston Resident Discount Program and for others who live in Revere and Winthrop.

Gulliver also reportedly said cheaper, $2 per day parking would be implemented at Wonderland Station and Wood Island Station on the Blue Line.

The MBTA will offer reduced fares for Commuter Rail service to Boston from Salem and Swampscott, SHNS reported. Riders, who typically must pay $8 for this trip, would be charged $2.40 instead.

Drivers will be forced to rely on the Ted Williams Tunnel and on the Tobin Bridge more during the Sumner Tunnel closures. Drivers registered in a state program will benefit from discounted frees in these areas, SHNS reported.

Multiple detour routes can be found on the state’s website.

Gulliver reportedly said that the key was incentivizing people to eschew their cars for public transit.

The MBTA is facing its own array of major challenges, including significant portions of subway track that are degraded enough to warrant speed restrictions. As of Thursday, 24% of the MBTA subway system was under a speed restriction, according to the agency’s online dashboard.

Many sections of the MBTA system will be impacted by service disruptions next month.

Gulliver told the board he has been in close contact with MBTA officials, and is confident that most of the slow zones will be eliminated before the Sumner Tunnel is fully closed, SHNS reported.