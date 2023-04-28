Local Hiker rescued in N.H. after losing consciousness, getting impaled by stick "The stick was causing heavy bleeding that needed immediate response."

A woman from Springfield, Vermont, was rescued Thursday evening after losing consciousness, falling, and getting impaled by a stick while hiking on Mount Kilburn, New Hampshire Fish and Game officials announced Friday morning.

Around 6:30 p.m., emergency personnel were called to the mountain in Walpole, New Hampshire, for a report of a hiker in distress. Candace Hadwen, 23, had been hiking when she experienced a medical emergency, causing her to lose consciousness, officials said. When she woke up, she discovered she had fallen and been impaled by a stick.

“The stick was causing heavy bleeding that needed immediate response,” officials said. “Hadwen was off trail at the time of the incident.”

Golden Cross Ambulance, North Walpole Fire, Walpole Fire, Walpole Police, and conservation officers responded to the scene, immediately finding the 23-year-old and providing “life-saving measures” in order to stop the bleeding.

Hadwen was eventually taken off Mount Kilburn and transported in a medical helicopter to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center.