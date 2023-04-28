Local 54-year-old man arrested, charged in connection with 2 explosions in Weare, N.H. Dale Stewart of Webster, New Hampshire, has been charged with multiple felonies, including throwing or placing explosives, possession of an infernal machine, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, and second-degree assault.

A 54-year-old man is facing multiple charges in connection with two explosions that occurred just over 12 hours apart in Weare, New Hampshire, this week, causing minor injuries to one passerby.

Dale Stewart of Webster, New Hampshire, was arrested Thursday evening, according to Weare police.

He was arraigned Friday in Hillsborough County Superior Court where he was ordered held without bail. He has been charged with multiple felonies, including throwing or placing explosives, possession of an infernal machine, reckless conduct with a deadly weapon, and second-degree assault.

During the Friday court appearance, prosecutors alleged that Stewart lit and left to explode two incendiary devices and had a third pipe bomb in his vehicle when he was located by authorities.

According to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms, and Explosives, the first explosion took place just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday near 362 Dustin Tavern Road. No one was injured. Then, just before 7 a.m. on Thursday, a second explosion took place near 16 Sugar Hill Road, causing minor injuries to a passerby, according to ATF.

Prosecutors said investigators were able to identify the vehicle used to leave the devices in place using surveillance footage. They reportedly located Stewart at a gas station in the area, where he allegedly admitted “to the conduct.”

Investigators who searched his vehicle allegedly found a third incendiary device.

“This is an extremely serious offense,” the prosecutor said. “In particular, there was one individual who was frankly, less than a minute away from being seriously injured if not killed. That individual noticed a smoking device on the side of the road, came over to the device, and upon realizing what it was, left. And by the time he’d gotten into his vehicle and started driving away, the device exploded. That actually shattered one of the windows in his vehicle. If he had been just seconds slower at getting back to his car, we don’t know exactly what would have happened. That is extremely, extremely dangerous.”

Stewart does not have any prior convictions, prosecutors said Friday, but they argued that he still posed a serious danger to the community.

Stewart’s attorney said the 54-year-old was injured in a car accident last September, suffering injuries including the loss of parts of three of his fingers on his left hand. He was reportedly out of work until March because of his injuries.

The defense attorney said that after the accident, Stewart’s wife noticed a change in him and believed he was going through a mental health crisis at the time. After this week’s allegations, she was even more aware of the “scope” of his alleged issues, the attorney said.

The defense requested $1,000 bail and argued that Stewart needed a mental health assessment. His attorney said that the 54-year-old would have been under constant supervision if released on bail, but the attorney for the state rejected that proposal.

“These incendiary devices or these bombs were created in the same home where defense is suggesting that he would be able to go back to and be supervised,” the prosecutor said. “One would expect that the same way that he was able to hide the creation of these bombs, he would be able to hide any other activities that he would be doing in relation to that while at home and out on bail.”

Pointing to the seriousness of the charges, Judge Tina Nadeau ordered that Stewart be held but said that if the defense is able to have a mental health evaluation performed, a new bail hearing can be requested.

“I’m reluctant at this stage of the game, given the seriousness of these charges, to release him outright without that evaluation,” she said.

Prosecutors said the investigation into the alleged motive for Stewart placing the devices is ongoing.

ATF is being assisted in the ongoing investigation by local and state police, as well as the FBI. The agency has been asking for the public to share any video footage that captured the incidents by contacting them at 888-ATF-TIPS (1-888-283-8477) or by email at [email protected]