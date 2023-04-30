Local Everett man arrested in New Hampshire for DWI, driving 108 mph, evading police, officials say Lindon Cepeda, 21, allegedly led police on a chase Sunday in Ossipee, N.H.

An Everett man is facing multiple charges, including aggravated driving while intoxicated, after leading police on a chase Sunday in New Hampshire, officials said.

Lindon Cepeda. Ossipee Police Department

Lindon Cepeda, 21, was also charged with resisting arrest, disobeying, open container, and a felony count of reckless conduct.

Sometime between 7:30 and 8 a.m., a member of the Ossipee Police Department saw a black Chrysler speeding northbound on Route 16 near the Route 25 bypass. Radar showed that the vehicle was traveling at 108 mph, officials said. The speed limit in the area is 55 mph, police said.

The vehicle did not stop when police tried to pull it over. Instead, officials say, Cepeda led officers on a four-mile pursuit down Route 16.

Members of the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office, New Hampshire State Police and the Madison Police Department all assisted in eventually stopping the vehicle.

Cepeda was arrested and taken to the Carroll County Department of Corrections. He is set to appear in court on Monday.