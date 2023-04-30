Man who died in Lawrence Police custody was given drugs by cellmate, DA says

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
A Lawrence man is being charged in connection with the death of another man while the two shared a cell at the Lawrence Police Department headquarters.
Essex County District Attorney Paul Tucker’s office announced Saturday that Christian Marte-Martinez, 25, of Lawrence died after being arrested Friday night.
Javier Garcia, 49, is now facing charges for supplying drugs to another person in police custody, Tucker’s office said in a release Sunday.
Garcia had been arrested this weekend for disorderly conduct.
Marte-Martinez had been arrested for disorderly conduct and malicious destruction of property. He was placed in a cell at the department’s headquarters, located at 90 Lowell St., at 1:15 a.m. Saturday. Garcia was already being held in the cell when Marte-Martinez was placed there.
Police discovered Marte-Martinez unresponsive at about 5 a.m. Saturday. They began CPR and other live-saving measures to no avail. Marte-Martinez was brought to Lawrence General Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
Garcia is now set to face an additional charge of Distribution of a Class A Substance. Authorities did not specify what drugs Garcia allegedly gave to Marte-Martinez. Garcia will be arraigned in Lawrence District Court as early as Monday morning.
The incident remains under investigation by detectives from the State Police and Lawrence Police.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.