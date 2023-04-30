Local Marblehead man dies after colliding with truck during Vermont bike race Richard Wanstall, 54, was involved in a crash Saturday in Burke, Vt.

While competing in a bike race in Vermont Saturday, a Marblehead man was hit by a truck and killed, officials said.

Authorities were notified of the collision at about 9:20 a.m., Vermont State Police said in a release. The crash occurred near the intersection of Brook Road and Carter Road in the town of Burke.

Richard Wanstall, 54, was riding his bike south on Brook Road when he entered the northbound side of the road, police said. At the time, Alex Goss, 27, of East Haven, Vt. was driving a 2007 Dodge pickup truck north on Brook Road, police said.

Wanstall collided with the front of the truck. Police said both the truck and the bike came to rest on the northbound shoulder near the intersection of Brook Road and Carter Road.

Wanstall was brought by ambulance to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

“At this time, neither speed nor impairment are believed to be contributing factors in the collision,” Vermont State Police said.

At the time of the crash, Wanstall was participating in a race run by Rasputitsa Dirt, according to a Facebook post made by the organization Saturday.

Rasputitsa Dirt organizes 40-kilometer, 70-kilometer, and 100-kilometer races in northeast Vermont each year. In this year’s event guide, Rasputitsa warned participants that all roads would be open to traffic.

“We are deeply saddened by the news that one of our community members died today, after colliding with a vehicle while on course,” the organization said in a statement. “We do not have any information at this time other than what the State Police have publicly released so far, but we will reach out to our community with updates as we learn more.”