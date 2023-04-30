Local Middleton police investigate ‘tainted meat’, warn local dog owners Several suspicious "chunks" were found on the ground in the area of Campbell and Kenney Roads, police said.

Middleton police are advising local dog owners to be on the lookout for tainted meat they say others have found on the ground.

Several “chunks” of meat have been found on the ground in the area of Campbell and Kenney Roads, police said in a Facebook post Sunday. They described it as being “tainted” and “suspicious.”

Police said they are investigating the matter and that they are not currently releasing any further information.

“Please be mindful walking your dogs in the area,” police said.

Police have warned of “tainted” meat that was found on the ground in Middleton. – Google Maps

It is unclear if any dogs were harmed by the meat or whether a crime was committed.

Middleton police did not quickly respond to a request for more information Sunday evening.