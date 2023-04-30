Local Randolph man killed in car crash on I-495 in Norton One car rolled over and caught fire. Firefighters discovered the man deceased inside the car after putting out the fire.

A Randolph man was killed overnight Friday in a fiery two-car rollover crash on I-495 in Norton.

The crash happened a little before 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning, State Police said in an email.

Police said their preliminary investigation indicated that 52-year-old Randolph resident Jeffrey Tagger was driving north in a Nissan Maxima when the car hit the back of a Toyota RAV 4 that was traveling ahead of it.

NEW: @MassStatePolice respond to a fatal crash on 495 northbound in Norton around 2:45 am. @NBC10 pic.twitter.com/HekPpFXrM0 — Liz Bateson (@LizBatesonTV) April 29, 2023

After the cars collided, the Nissan veered off the right side of the road, rolled over, and caught fire, police said. Norton firefighters put out the fire and discovered Tagger dead inside the car.

The Toyota swerved to the left and hit a guardrail, police said. The driver, a 48-year-old Brockton man, and his passenger, a 34-year-old man also from Brockton, were taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.

State Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.