Randolph man killed in car crash on I-495 in Norton

A Randolph man was killed overnight Friday in a fiery two-car rollover crash on I-495 in Norton.
The crash happened a little before 2:30 a.m. Saturday morning, State Police said in an email.
Police said their preliminary investigation indicated that 52-year-old Randolph resident Jeffrey Tagger was driving north in a Nissan Maxima when the car hit the back of a Toyota RAV 4 that was traveling ahead of it.
After the cars collided, the Nissan veered off the right side of the road, rolled over, and caught fire, police said. Norton firefighters put out the fire and discovered Tagger dead inside the car.
The Toyota swerved to the left and hit a guardrail, police said. The driver, a 48-year-old Brockton man, and his passenger, a 34-year-old man also from Brockton, were taken to a hospital to be treated for minor injuries.
State Police are still investigating the cause of the crash.
