Driver flown to Boston hospital after crashing car into Assabet River in Concord

A driver was flown to a Boston hospital Monday afternoon after their car crashed into the Assabet River in Concord.

The crash happened shortly before 2:30 p.m. when the car left Lowell Road near Macones Pond and went into the Assabet River, Concord authorities said in a news release.

An off-duty police officer and a bystander tried to help the driver, but couldn’t get them out of the car, authorities said. The car stopped in an area of the river that is about three feet deep.

Concord firefighters arrived shortly after and were able to free the driver by cutting a door off the car, authorities said. Firefighters then put the driver on a stretcher and carried them back to shore.

First-responders took the driver to a landing zone at the Fenn School, authorities said. From there, the driver was flown to a Boston hospital for treatment.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, and the driver was alone when the crash happened, authorities said. It is unclear what caused the crash.

Concord and State Police are investigating the crash. Lowell Road was expected to be closed near Macones Pond as officials continue to investigate.