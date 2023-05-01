Local Falling support brace hits woman at Harvard MBTA station A woman was taken to a local hospital with minor injuries.

A woman was hit by a falling supporting brace Monday afternoon at Harvard Station and taken to a local hospital.

Shortly after 4:30 p.m., a utility box that was attached to a column on a platform at the station slid to the bottom of the column, MBTA Spokesperson Joe Pesaturo said in a statement to Boston.com. This resulted in a supporting brace hitting a customer who was standing next to the column.

The area immediately surrounding the column was blocked off. Red Line service was not affected.

“We are working to determine what caused the equipment to detach from its mounting. We will take all necessary measures to protect our riders and employees and secure our infrastructure for safer service,” Pesaturo said in a statement.

Advertisement:

The woman is believed to be in her early 30s, a spokesperson for the Cambridge Fire Department told The Boston Globe. She sustained minor injuries.

MBTA General Manager Phil Eng went to the station Monday evening to see the area where this happened.

Earlier this year an aluminum ceiling panel weighing an estimated 20 to 25 pounds fell at Harvard Station, narrowly missing a person walking on the platform.