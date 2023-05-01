Local Hingham police officer arraigned on assault charge in connection with alleged 2022 road rage incident The DA’s office said additional charges are possible.

A Hingham police officer is facing an assault with a dangerous weapon charge in connection with a 2022 road rage incident in Stoneham involving a gun and allegations of racial slurs, prosecutors say.

Joel Salituri, 43, of Stoneham was arraigned Wednesday in Woburn District Court on the charge, according to the Middlesex County District Attorney’s Office.

Salituri is a Hingham police officer who has been placed on administrative leave by the department, according to the DA’s office. It is alleged that Salituri brandished a firearm during a verbal altercation with another Stoneham man on Dec. 26, 2022.

According to the DA’s office, Salituri and the victim were driving northbound on I-93 just before 5 p.m. that day, and when both vehicles got off the highway, the 43-year-old officer is accused of following the other man until he pulled into a parking lot on Main Street in Stoneham.

In the parking lot, Salituri allegedly pulled alongside the other man’s car and yelled at him, “making derogatory statements while brandishing a firearm,” according to the DA’s office. He allegedly told the victim he was a police officer; he was not on duty at the time.

The victim reported the incident to police.

Salituri was released on personal recognizance last week and ordered to stay away from and not have any contact with the victim, the DA’s office said.

“The nature of the derogatory statements include allegations of racial slurs and additional charges are possible,” the DA’s office said.

The case will return to court on May 24.