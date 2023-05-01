Local New Hampshire man killed in motorcycle crash Police are still looking for people who may have witnessed the crash.

A 53-year-old New Hampshire man was killed in a motorcycle crash in Milton, N.H., Saturday afternoon.

The crash happened shortly before 3:20 p.m. on Route 16 when the motorcycle left the road and crashed into a tree, State Police said in a news release Monday.

First-responders pronounced Wakefield, N.H. resident Leigh Nichols dead at the scene. State Police said their preliminary investigation indicates that speeding was a factor in the crash.

State Police are still looking for people who may have witnessed the crash. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Jon Minnich at (603)223-8490 or [email protected]

Nichols was a lifelong Wakefield resident, the former public works director for the town, and a veteran who served in the Air National Guard and the U.S. Air Force, Seacoast Current reported.

WMUR reported that this is the fourth fatal motorcycle crash in New Hampshire in the last two weeks.