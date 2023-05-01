Local New video shows Green Line train floor buckling on Marathon Monday The incident resulted in service disruptions for several downtown stops on one of Boston's busiest days of the year. Video released by the MBTA shows the moment when part of the floor on a Green Line train buckled during Marathon Monday last month. MBTA/Handout

New MBTA video shows the moment that part of the floor buckled on a crowded Green Line train during Marathon Monday — a day that typically brings thousands of people to downtown Boston.

The incident happened around 2:45 p.m. on April 17 near Boylston Station, resulting in service disruptions and shuttle bus replacement for several downtown stops, the MBTA said at the time.

Surveillance video onboard the Green Line train shows several riders peering down at the floor near the train’s central hinge, with some moving away from the area. As they do so, there is visible damage to part of the flooring, which appears warped.

Later in the video, an MBTA Transit Police officer can be seen assessing the damage and asking passengers to step away. Surveillance footage from the station shows a crowd of confused passengers exiting the train and waiting on the platform.

“Investigators determined that the problem was caused by a misalignment in the metal flooring of that specific car,” T spokesperson Joe Pesaturo said in a statement.

The Green Line train is one of 24 Type 9 vehicles that first rolled out in 2018. The newer models are manufactured by CAF USA, Inc., which also won an $811 million contract with the T last year to produce 102 new “supercars” for the Green Line.

According to Pesaturo, “thorough inspections turned up no indications of a similar issue with the other 23 cars in the [Type 9] fleet.”

He said repairs on the damaged car are underway, and it will return to passenger service soon.

