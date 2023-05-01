Local A New Hampshire dog got herself into quite the predicament. She’s fine. Despite the scary experience, Gracie was "so excited to see her rescuers when she was freed!"

Whether it was a squirrel or a chipmunk, something caught a dog’s attention and resulted in her getting her head stuck in a tree in Milford, New Hampshire, on Friday.

The incident took place on a trail behind the Boys & Girls Club of Souhegan Valley, according to the Milford Fire Department.

“My husband and I decided to take a walk on the trail in Milford and our dog, Gracie, went after something in the tree and got her head stuck,” Kimberly Schumacher shared in a post to u local New Hampshire, a public Facebook group by WMUR-TV.

The dog owner added that Gracie was on a leash and her curiosity got the best of her.

Schumacher thanked Milford fire officials for helping her dog out of the tree without injury, writing, “We called them and they came right out and rescued her. They were very responsive, kind, and gentle. They had to cut parts of the tree to get her out.”

Despite the scary experience, Gracie was “so excited to see her rescuers when she was freed!” Schumacher wrote. “Thank you Milford Fire Department!”