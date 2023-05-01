Local Authorities: Patient in N.H. psychiatric unit died after ‘physical altercation’ with corrections officers The investigation into the death of 50-year-old Jason Rothe is ongoing.

The patient who died Saturday at a psychiatric facility on the campus of a New Hampshire state prison passed away following a “physical altercation” with corrections officers, according to investigators.

Jason Rothe, 50, was identified Monday by the New Hampshire attorney general’s office as the patient whose death is being investigated.

Rothe was a resident of the Secure Psychiatric Unit, housed on the state prison campus, in Concord, according to the AG’s office. The psychiatric unit, while on the campus of the prison, is “a separate institution that is overseen by a medical director,” according to the AG’s office.

Advertisement:

Investigators said that around 12:55 p.m. on Saturday, Rothe was “involved in a physical altercation with several corrections officers” in the unit. After the incident, the AG’s office said the officers reportedly noticed that the 50-year-old was not responsive and attempted CPR.

Rothe was later pronounced dead at a local hospital.

According to the AG’s office, an autopsy determined the cause and manner of Rothe’s death as “inconclusive.”

“The exact circumstances surrounding this incident remain under investigation,” the AG’s office said.