Pentucket middle, high school students dismissed for day following mysterious odor

Pentucket Regional Middle-High School in West Newbury was evacuated Monday morning after students reported smelling an unusual odor.

The reports came in around 10 a.m., and officials have yet to determine the cause, “so following procedures, a regional hazardous materials unit has been called to investigate,” district spokesman John Guilfoil shared on Twitter.

No smoke or carbon monoxide alarms were triggered by the smell, Guilfoil added.

“As the crew will likely be on scene for several hours, conducting their work, school will be dismissed for the day and administrators are currently in the process of facilitating, an orderly dismissal of middle school and high school students,” the spokesman tweeted around 11 a.m.

At least one student was taken to a local hospital “after feeling unwell,” he said.

