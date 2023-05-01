Local Tobin Bridge lane closures, Blue Line shuttle service begin Monday night Overnight closures on the Tobin Bridge and Blue Line service changes are both set to start May 1. Overnight closures on the Tobin Bridge are set to start May 1, according to MassDOT and the MBTA. Erin Clark/Globe Staff

Evening and overnight lane closures on the Tobin Bridge are set to begin on Monday, according to the Massachusetts Department of Transportation.

The closures will take place from 6 p.m. to 5 a.m. Sunday through Thursday and start on Route 1 southbound, the upper deck’s left lane, from the Everett Avenue on-ramp to the old toll plaza area. Two lanes of traffic will remain open during the duration of the closures, which the department said will take place from May to June.

The closures are intended to support structural repairs and safety walk rehabilitation operations and are subject to change based on weather conditions, MassDOT told Boston.com in an email.

For more information on traffic conditions, MassDOT is advising travelers to use the following resources:

Download the Mass511 mobile app or visit www.mass511.com to view live cameras, travel times, real-time traffic conditions, and project information before setting out on the road. Users can subscribe to receive text and email alerts for traffic conditions.

Dial 511 and select a route to hear real-time conditions.

Follow MassDOT on Twitter @MassDOT to receive regular updates on road and traffic conditions.

Blue Line shuttle service

The MBTA is also continuing its spate of repairs, and replacing Blue Line evening service with shuttle buses to address speed restrictions.

Riders can look to use the shuttle buses in between Government Center and Wonderland stations after 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, May 1-4. The MBTA said that they are exploring implementing a similar plan in June and would share more information as details are finalized.

“Crews will be replacing close to 2,000 feet of rail, over 450 ties, and perform more than 3,000 feet of tamping,” the MBTA said in a release.

The Blue line repairs come after a series of service changes in late April and as the authority looks to alleviate the system-wide speed restrictions that have mounted widespread frustration and distrust toward the T.

“The MBTA apologizes for the inconvenience of the amended start time of these scheduled service changes, and appreciates the understanding and patience of riders as this critical and necessary work to maintain, upgrade, and modernize the system takes place,” the MBTA said. “The MBTA will announce additional service changes in advance as they are confirmed and scheduled.”

In addition to tackling restrictions, officials say they are hoping to increase Blue Line capacity and efficiency before the months-long Sumner Tunnel closures.