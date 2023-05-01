No horsing around: Trooper helps lasso horses who escaped for a morning trot down Route 88

Newsletter Signup
A couple of horses weren’t trying to stirrup trouble when they got loose from their stable and stepped out for a nice post-breakfast stroll.
Massachusetts State Police learned that the pair had escaped from a private residence Monday just before 8 a.m. for a gallop down Route 88 in Westport.
By the time troopers arrived, the horses’ owner had found the animals and reigned one of them in.
One of the troopers, “who apparently watches a lot of western movies,” State Police noted on Facebook, was able to lasso the second horse and help the owner walk the duo back home, safe and sound.
See photos below:
