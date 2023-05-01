Local Two teens arrested for allegedly dumping Red Line passenger’s groceries, throwing items at her The Red Line passenger told police she was hit in the nose with a pear, causing swelling and bleeding. Broadway Station. Craig F. Walker/Boston Globe

Two teenagers are facing charges after they allegedly took a grocery bag from a Red Line passenger, dumped it out, and threw its contents at the passenger.

Saul Diaz, 18, of Jamaica Plain was charged with unarmed robbery and assault and battery with a dangerous weapon, Suffolk District Attorney Kevin Hayden’s office announced. A 16-year-old female was also arrested and faces similar charges.

“This is inexcusable conduct that can undermine the public’s confidence in its ability to use public transportation safely and efficiently. Public transportation is crucial to the economic viability of our region, and when something like this happens — a passenger being set upon, unprovoked, and wounded in the process — it’s an assault not just on them, but on the entire system,” Hayden said in a statement.

Last Thursday just after 3:30 p.m., MBTA Police officers at Broadway Station on the Red Line saw a 21-year-old woman sitting on a bench crying. She told officers that she had been on an outbound train near a group of teenagers arguing with someone. One of them, a female, then turned to the victim and said “What the (expletive) are you looking at?” according to Hayden’s office.

As that female and Diaz disembarked at Broadway Station, they allegedly pulled a bag of groceries away from the victim and dumped its contents onto the platform. They then threw the items at the woman, officials said.

She told police that she was hit in the nose with a pear. Her nose was swollen and bleeding when officers found her at the station, officials said. She was brought to Tufts Medical Center for treatment.

Police identified the two suspects using descriptions provided by the victim and surveillance footage. They were both arrested Friday.

Diaz was arraigned Monday. He was released on personal recognizance. A judge ordered him to stay at home from 4 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weekdays and all day on weekends. The home confinement conditions were set so Diaz could attend school, Hayden’s office said. Diaz was also ordered not to loiter at Broadway Station. He is set to return to court on June 21.