Local Authorities ask for help identifying newborn girl whose remains were found at Rochester recycling facility The “health and welfare” of the baby’s mother may be at risk, according to investigators.

Authorities are asking for the public’s help identifying the dead newborn girl whose remains were discovered last week at a regional recycling facility in Rochester.

The baby’s remains were found Thursday by employees at Zero Waste Solutions in an assortment of trash that appears to have originated from Martha’s Vineyard, according to state police.

“The investigation to date suggests that the health and welfare of the mother may be at risk,” Cape and Islands District Attorney Robert Galibois said in a statement. “Identifying her as soon as possible is of paramount importance and urgency.”

The investigators said that it is believed the baby’s mother or father may live on, have ties to, or recently traveled to Martha’s Vineyard.

According to police, the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner is working on a post-mortem examination of the child.

“Anyone who has any information about the possible identity of this baby girl or her parents is urged to contact Trooper Dustin Shaw of the State Police Detective Unit for the Cape and Islands at 508-790-5799,” state police said.