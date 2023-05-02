Local Cambridge Matignon School to close after 75 years Officials said they could not "secure the funds necessary to support the long-term sustainability of the school." Cambridge Matignon School is closing in June. John Tlumacki/Boston Globe

Officials at the Cambridge Matignon School announced Tuesday that the school will be closing in June.

In a letter to the school community, President of the school’s Board of Trustees Marc-Anthony Hourihan said that the school will permanently close at the end of the current academic year. Cambridge Matignon has existed for three-quarters of a century.

“We have been able to enjoy 75 years of incredible achievements during our illustrious history. Our school has developed a reputation for academic excellence, athletic dominance, world-class teaching and an outstanding alumni network that has gone on to tremendous heights in their professional careers,” Hourihan wrote.

Despite maintaining a large international student program, a knowledgeable faculty, and connections to top-tier universities, Hourihan said that the school is facing insurmountable financial challenges.

“While all members of our school leadership group have exhausted all options to continue forward, we have not been able to secure the funds necessary to support the long-term sustainability of the school,” he wrote.

Those financial obstacles have been exacerbated by “ongoing demographic shifts among middle and high-school-aged children,” according to Hourihan.

Two other Catholic high schools, Mount Alvernia in Newton and Bishop Connolly in Fall River, announced earlier this year that they would be closing.

Cambridge Matignon is planning on hosting a High School Fair this Friday where students will be able to meet with representatives from other Catholic schools from the area. There will be no classes on May 12, 19, and 26. Cambridge Matignon is encouraging students to use those days to schedule tours of other schools.

More information about the closure can be found on an FAQ page published by the school.

“We will always honor the celebrated history of this great institution and we will work to ensure the transition process is treated with the most respect and support possible for everyone affected by this decision,” Hourihan wrote.