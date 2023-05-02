Local Revere woman fatally struck by falling tree at New Hampshire vacation home Her family described her as "a wonderful woman with a wonderful heart," according to police.

A Revere woman was working outside her vacation home in Ossipee, New Hampshire, on Saturday when she was fatally struck by a falling tree.

Phyllis Mary Carifio, 81, had been cutting down the tree in her yard on Elm Street alongside her great nephew-in-law when the tragedy took place, a spokesman for the Ossipee Police Department explained by email.

The pair were reportedly removing the tree, which was about 8 inches in diameter, because it had sagged during the winter.

When the tree came down, Carifio was unable to get out of the way and was knocked unconscious. First responders found that she was not breathing upon arrival and had suffered head contusions and a compound fracture of the ankle, police said.

Ossipee Corner Fire Department and Action Ambulance, as well as police from Ossipee and Effingham, responded to the scene. Life Flight also arrived and airlifted Carifio to an area hospital, but she died from her injuries before reaching it, police said.