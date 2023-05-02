Local Wayland, Sudbury school officials investigating reported use of racial slur during track meet The racial slur was reportedly overheard by an athlete during a meet at Wayland High School.

School officials in Wayland and Sudbury are investigating the reported use of a racial slur during a track meet last Friday.

Soon after a 14-year-old Wayland Middle School athlete won a 200m race, a Sudbury athlete allegedly referred to him and other Black athletes on the team with the n-word, the mother of the Wayland athlete told The Boston Globe. The racial slur was reportedly overheard by another Wayland athlete.

The Sudbury athlete reportedly said “damn, those n-words are fast.”

Wayland Middle School Principal Betsy Gavron reportedly sent a letter to families Sunday night, telling them that she is working with Acting Superintendent Parry Graham, Sudbury Middle School Principal Jeff Mela, and Sudbury Public Schools Superintendent Brad Crozier to investigate the incident.

“Racial slurs have no place in our schools, including extra-curricular activities and athletic events,” Gavron said, according to the Globe.

“The use of racial slurs and racially-charged language is incredibly damaging to our students and families of color, and represents unacceptable disrespect and indignity to members of our communities,” Graham said in an email to the Globe.