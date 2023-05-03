Local Beaver tail nailed to tree in Sterling prompts investigation "This poor creature did not deserve this. No animal does."

Authorities are investigating after a beaver tail, sans the rest of the body, was found nailed to a tree in Sterling last week.

The tail was nailed to a sign posted to a tree at Stuart Pond, reading “Beavers No Gnawing,” according to the town’s Animal Control Officer Kelly Jones.

Jones alerted Massachusetts Environmental Police of the incident, and the two agencies opened an investigation.

“We don’t know if it was illegally trapped, if it was shot with a gun or an arrow. We don’t know if it was roadkill that someone found,” Jones told WCVB. “Certainly just the behavior is disturbing, putting it on display like that is disturbing. Some folks may argue that mutilating animals is signs of some deeper psychological issues.”

Dashcam footage helped officials narrow down a timeframe for when the incident took place to between April 20 at 1:30 p.m. and April 21 at 7:15 a.m., WCVB reported.

Newhouse Wildlife Rescue in Chelmsford posted about the incident on Facebook, writing “I [cannot] post the picture that was sent to me today, because it is too upsetting, but I would like to use this platform to help find the culprit.”

“If ANYONE has any knowledge regarding who mutilated this animal and put up this sign, please contact the environmental police,” the rescue noted. “This poor creature did not deserve this. No animal does.”

Animal Control did not have any new updates on the investigation as of Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information related to the investigation is asked to contact Animal Control at 978-422-7331 or Environmental Police at 800-632-8075.