Local Brookline student facing charges after bringing BB gun to school, police say The student also fled from police, officials said. Brookline High School. John Hilliard/Boston Globe

A Brookline student will be charged after allegedly carrying a BB gun onto school grounds and fleeing from police Wednesday.

According to Brookline Police, officers were called to Brookline High School for a disturbance involving a student. Police were told that a student was in possession of a gun.

The student in question fled on foot after being approached by security, officials said. Police officers stopped him “a few blocks away.”

Officers searched his backpack and found a BB gun, which they confiscated, police said.

There were no injuries, and the school was not put on lockdown.

The student will be charged in juvenile court for carrying a weapon on school grounds and making threats, police said.

“This swift action and coordination allowed for the situation to be quickly isolated and contained without the need to disturb the school day,” Head of School Anthony Meyer wrote in a letter to the school community obtained by The Boston Globe. “Most importantly, we can confirm that all involved parties are safe at this time as is our school campus.”