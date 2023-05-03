Local Heavy precipitation damages Mount Washington Auto Road The road should still be open to the public on weekends by mid-May. Crews worked to repair sections of the Mount Washington Auto Road this week. Mount Washington Auto Road

Mount Washington is notorious for its extreme weather. Recently, those conditions took their toll on the road that leads to the summit.

More than three inches of precipitation damaged the road leading up to Mount Washington’s summit. Mount Washington Auto Road

The mountain received more than three inches of precipitation during a “flash rain/snow event” on Monday, Mount Washington Auto Road said. As a result, sizeable portions of the roadway were washed out and reduced to rubble.

The worst damage occurred 1.6 miles from the summit around the “6 mile Park,” a pull-off area for motorists.

“Yesterday, we were reminded of how powerful Mother Nature is,” the Auto Road said in a social media post Tuesday.

Crews are working to repair the the road now, and those efforts are expected to continue “over the next couple weeks.” The road should be open on weekends by mid-May, and daily operations will start on Memorial Day weekend.

Although visitors will still have to wait a couple weeks to drive up the mountain themselves, they will have one more opportunity to get driven up on special four-wheeled drive vehicles outfitted with chains. The Auto Road’s Spring Adventure Tour will be available for one last weekend on May 6 and 7. This is advertised as a way to see the road during its springtime clearing process.

Due to the recent damage, weather observers working at the summit were carried up by the Mount Washington Cog Railway Wednesday.