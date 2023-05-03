Local Boston-based pet supply company Chewy is looking for animals that resemble Yoda The winning pet will be featured in an upcoming ad campaign. Chewy

Looking for Yoda look-alikes, this company is.

Chewy, the Boston-based pet supply company, is hoping to find furry friends that resemble the iconic green Jedi master from “Star Wars.”

The company put out a casting call this week for an upcoming ad campaign centered around “Star Wars”-themed products. Chewy will organize a themed photoshoot for the winning animal, which will be featured on its social media channels and website. Framed photos will be given to the winning pet owner.

The winning pet and its owner will also get “Star Wars” pet toys and other personalized items from the company.

Chewy will begin accepting submissions for the contest on Thursday. May the 4th has come to be known as “Star Wars” Day. Submissions will be accepted through the end of the month.

To enter, owners must post an image of their Yoda-looking pet to social media with the hashtags #ChewyCastingCall and #Maythe4thBeWithYou. The post must also tag @Chewy.

The company sells a variety of items inspired by the iconic movie franchise, such as tennis balls that look like the Death Star and plush dog toys in the shape of Chewbacca.