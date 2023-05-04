Local Swampscott restaurant Mission on the Bay evacuated following seawall collapse The wall underneath the waterfront restaurant collapsed around 1:30 p.m. Thursday, police said.

A section of seawall collapsed underneath a Swampscott restaurant Thursday, sending rubble onto the shoreline below and exposing the building’s support structure to the elements.

At about 1:30 p.m. the seawall collapsed underneath one end of Mission on the Bay, a waterfront restaurant located at 141 Humphrey St., Swampscott Police said.

There were no injuries, but the building was evacuated, according to police.

Utilities are being cut off to the building as a precaution, and a National Grid crew was working at the scene Thursday afternoon, police said. Aside from the National Grid detail, no other officers remained there as of 4:30 p.m. Thursday.

Advertisement:

The restaurant’s owner told Boston 25 News that Mission on the Bay will be closed for at least a couple days, and that the building is not at risk of falling into the water itself.

Owner of Mission on the Bay in Swampscott says waterfront restaurant will be closed for at least a few days after old seawall partially collapsed. He tells me restaurant isn’t a supported by seawall & doesn’t believe building is at risk of falling into sea #Boston25 pic.twitter.com/gswB6idd5f — Drew Karedes (@DrewKaredes) May 4, 2023