Teen killed when family’s car collides with recycling truck in Maine

Newsletter Signup
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
An 18-year-old died and her mother and two siblings were injured Tuesday afternoon when their SUV crashed into the back of a pulled-over recycling truck in New Sharon, Maine.
According to Maine State Police, 39-year-old Melanie Greene was driving a 2005 Chevrolet Suburban on Farmington Falls Road with her daughter, 18-year-old Kaylie Ladd, of Chesterville, and her two other children, a toddler and an infant, in the vehicle. Around 1:19 p.m., emergency services responded to a reported crash and found the mother had rear-ended a pulled-over Archies recycling truck that was picking up recyclables.
Ladd died in the crash. The three other occupants sustained minor injuries and were expected to make full recoveries.
The crash remained under investigation as of Thursday morning.
“Please pray for all of those involved and thank you for your patience,” New Sharon said in a Tuesday Facebook post.
Stay up to date on all the latest news from Boston.com
Stay up to date with everything Boston. Receive the latest news and breaking updates, straight from our newsroom to your inbox.
Be civil. Be kind.Read our full community guidelines.