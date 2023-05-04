Local Woman punched on Green Line for ‘fixing’ hair near other passenger’s lunch, police say The incident occurred on a trolley near Packard's Corner on Tuesday afternoon, according to MBTA Transit Police.

An MBTA rider is facing charges after allegedly punching another female passenger on the Green Line for “fixing” her hair near the woman’s food, according to Transit Police.

The incident occurred around 12 p.m. Tuesday near Packard’s Corner. The woman, who police did not name, was reportedly eating her lunch onboard the trolley near another female passenger who was managing her hair.

The woman eating her lunch became angry because she thought “loose” hair could land in her food, police said.

She allegedly punched the victim several times and exited the Green Line.

The woman, who is 28-years-old, is facing an assault and battery charge, police said.

Advertisement:

Transit Police did not release any further information. A representative from the department did not immediately respond to a request for information Thursday.