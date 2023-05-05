Local Blue Cross Blue Shield to offer free Bluebikes passes every Sunday in May May is Mental Health Awareness Month and National Bike Month. In honor of Mental Health Awareness Month and National Bike Month, Blue Cross Blue Shield is offering free Bluebikes Adventure Passes every Sunday in May. Lane Turner/Globe Staff

Starting May 7, residents of Greater Boston can look forward to free Bluebikes Adventure Passes every Sunday in May courtesy of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Massachusetts as part of the heath plan’s “Miles for Mental Health” initiative.

For Mental Health Awareness Month and National Bike Month, BCBS, the title sponsor of Bluebikes since 2018, is offering the free passes across the 13 municipalities in the Bluebikes system. BCBS will also provide a free ride code every Sunday for riders to share with friends and the opportunity for the top 10 riders in May to win a free annual Bluebikes membership.

“Research continues to demonstrate the direct link between exercise and improved mental health,” BCBS said in a statement. “Countless studies have shown that regular exercise, like biking, can reduce symptoms of depression and anxiety, improve cognitive function, and even boost self-esteem, which is why Blue Cross is honoring Mental Health Awareness Month by encouraging Bluebikes ridership.”

Riders can download the Bluebikes app to access the free, unlimited, two-hour passes each Sunday.

BCBS’s “Take a Ride, Give a Ride” program also allows riders to share a unique free ride code with family or friends every Sunday throughout the month. Riders can also track their bike mileage from May 1 to May 31, and the top 10 cyclists will receive free annual Bluebikes memberships, courtesy of Blue Cross.

“At Blue Cross, we’re excited that our Bluebikes sponsorship can help members of our community improve both their mental and physical health,” said Jeff Bellows, the organization’s vice president of corporate citizenship and public affairs. “We hope as many people as possible will take advantage of this opportunity to enjoy the outdoors on a Bluebikes and experience the whole-body wellness benefits of exercise.”